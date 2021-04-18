Indian High Commissioner to Ghana to visit Obuasi

Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana His Excellency Sugandh Rajaram is set to visit the mining town of Obuasi. The visit of the high profile diplomat to Obuasi on Thursday, 22nd April, 2021 is under the auspices of the Rotary Club of Obuasi.

Briefing SMS Media on the purpose of Mr. Rajaram's visit, the President of Rotary Club of Obuasi, Abdul Mumin Tahir said the visit is to afford the opportunity for the Indian High Commissioner to acquaint himself with the activities of Rotarians in Obuasi.



Again, he said the visit will help foster good relations between Obuasi Rotary Club and the Indian Commission in Ghana.



The activities lined up during this memorable visit include;



1. Welcome ceremony at the office of the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi



2. A visit to Rotary Community Service Project Sites ; Akokoaso (30 Household Microflush Toilets and Mechanised Borehole), Dadwen (1 Mechanised Borehole) and Komfokrom (30 household microflush toilets)

3. Induction Ceremony and welcome banquet



The Rotary Club of Obuasi since its establishment in June, 2019 has been supporting individuals and communities in and around Obuasi. Some of the projects undertaken during this short period of its existence include;



4. Tree planting project



5. Orphanage donation project



6. Polio vaccinations/eradication drive

7. Donation of hygiene items



8. Christmas donation project to the deaf school in Obuasi



9. Provision of 60 household microflush toilets and 19 boreholes to 20 selected communities within the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Obuasi East District Assembly and Akrofuom District Assembly.