Indigenes of Plau mark annual Plau Kane festival in style

The Plau Kane festival is celebrated by the Yilo Krobo people

Source: Michael Oberteye

A durbar of the chiefs, elders and people of Plau in the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area of the Eastern Region has been marked as part of their Annual Plau Kane (light festival) at Somanya.

The event, used to celebrate the proverbial Plau Kane brought together the people of Plau, prominent indigenes of the area and many well-wishers from all walks of life.



Divisional Chief of Plau, Nene Djaba Agblezee IV, in his address called for unity among the people, adding that Plau would through the festival initiate various steps to address the challenges confronting the Plau area and by extension, Yilo Krobo.



The chief in an interview after the event said it has been his vision since his installation as chief four years ago to unite his people and ensure that indigenes of Plau in the diaspora and other parts of the country return home.



He announced plans by the Plau Traditional Council to establish the Plauma Development Trust to assist young people in the community to pursue education as the area has produced two finance ministers for Ghana over the years.



The Plauma Development Trust is yet another brilliant not-for-profit organization created by the Plau Divisional Council, designed to generate ideas, mobilize resources, and build capacity to carry out philanthropic and humanitarian services within Plau and beyond. The trust shall sponsor technical and vocational education and training of students, underprivileged children, quality health care delivery, and youth employment.

Special Guest, Dr. Mrs. Joyce Akumaa Dongotey Padi, Founder & President of the Mama Zimbi Foundation and media personality and a Krobo native reiterated the importance of girl child education to the community and national development.



Underscoring the importance of education to the progress of any society, the astute tv/radio presenter said, “I plead with our parents and relatives to ensure that our children are educated. Of utmost importance is the girl child which ensures national development,” said Akumaa.



Citing herself as an example, Akumaa Mama Zimbi said she couldn’t have achieved her ambitions if she didn’t pursue her education and advised young people to put in the maximum effort to realize their dreams.



Speaking on the controversies surrounding the Dipo customary rites performed by the people of Manya and Yilo Krobo, she dismissed assertions that the practice is akin to idolatry but rather a decent activity to make the Krobo girl decent.



Keynote speaker and former Minister for Finance and Economic Planning of Ghana, Seth Emmanuel Terkper underscored the important role of teachers in the development of their students, which according to him is not adequately acknowledged.

Referencing his personal life as an example, he recalled how his teachers encouraged and supported him to strive to go all the way to the top and urged teachers to adopt the important role of motivating their students to ensure that they excel, adding that his teachers supported him in the pursuit of his education.



Furthering, the politician charged the youth to strive hard to ensure that they work hard after leaving school to ensure that they succeed.



Origin of the Plau Kane



Deducing the possible narrative surrounding the origin of the Plau Kane festival, it is argued that Plau was the first community in Somanya to be connected to the national electricity grid in the post-independence era, resulting in the Plau community assuming aesthetic looks when its lights are turned on, particularly at night.



The lights, it is said, attracted persons from all walks of life and backgrounds from far and near hence the place becoming known as a place of glowing lights that darkness has no power over.

To immortalize the concept of Plau Kane therefore, Nene Tetteh Agblezee III and his successor, Nene Djaba Agblezee IV have taken steps to turn the Plau Kane slogan into a colourful festival.



Various activities were held before the grand durbar. These included a cleanup and tree-planting exercise, Plauma cultural night, Plau Kane procession, Plau Kane grand durbar, a Thanksgiving service and a football match.



Parliamentary candidates (PC) for the two major political parties, the incumbent, Albert Tetteh Nyakotey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Dr. Richard Twum Barima Koranteng of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) both natives of Plau, took turns to address the people.



Also present was MCE for Yilo Krobo, Eric Tetteh.