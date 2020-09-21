Indiscipline cause of accidents - Superintendent Obeng

Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng

Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng has stressed the need for drivers to maintain discipline on our roads to reduce road crashes.

The Head of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service, speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said we are aware of the major causes of road accidents but the ways to curtail them as been a challenge.



He opined if drivers maintain discipline and respect traffic regulations, we will reduce road accidents drastically.



He said the indiscipline relates to travel speed, overtaking, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, long driving periods, disregard for traffic regulations by motor riders and the non-use of crash helmets.



”What causes the road accidents in Ghana is not new, we know the major cause of road accidents. Indiscipline is the major cause and to end it, drivers must respect traffic regulations and maintain discipline on our roads,” he added.



He is also championing t6he advocacy for the dualization of our roads and strict punishment for indisciplined drivers on our roads.



Meanwhile, the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has cited speeding as the major cause of the accident which claimed the lives of some 8 colts players on Saturday.

Players of the Africa Vision Soccer Academy are aged between 12 and 17. Five of the deceased are said to be students of Offinso State ‘A’ Junior High School.



They were on their way for a registration exercise when the accident occurred.



Also, a police officer died on the spot in a crash on the Tamale-Walewale-Bolgatanga Highway in the North East Region on Saturday dawn.



Three other personnel sustained various degrees of injuries when a bus ran into their vehicle at Loagri, a community near Walewale.



The officer, Corporal (Cpl) Ernest Oteng was a member of the Walewale police patrol team.

