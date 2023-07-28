Indiscipline in schools linked to Free SHS Policy

MP for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South and a member of the select committee on education has expressed concerns over the increasing indiscipline among students in senior high schools.

He attributed the rise in indiscipline to the implementation of the free senior high school (Free SHS) programme.



In a 3News.com report, the MP highlighted how the free SHS policy has impacted the traditional role of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) in schools.



According to him, the involvement of parents in instilling discipline among students has significantly declined due to the policy.



He said parents are no longer able to play a role in instilling discipline among the students in school.



“These developments are worrying and unfortunate but let me be quick to add that while in the past we have heard and seen acts of indiscipline there seems to be an upsurge, particularly in the last few years. Even before these instances, we heard of situations where students beat up teachers, beat up exam invigilators, and supervisors. Some even went on to destroy properties and destroyed the farms of a headteacher because they were being prevented from cheating.

“It is beginning to seem as though with the introduction of the free SHS policy, there has been an emergence of indiscipline. Don’t take it from me, I have heard the leadership of NAGRAT complain that their members have constantly given instances where they are unable or are constrained in terms of disciplining students.



Dr Apaak cited the diminishing role of Parent-Teacher Associations as a significant reason for the degeneration of discipline on school campuses.



He said with the policy in place, the involvement of parents through PTAs has become more voluntary, leading to reduced engagement and participation.



“I will want to add that perhaps one of the reasons why we are seeing degeneration as far as indiscipline on the campuses of our secondary schools is concerned is also this relegation of parent-teacher association to the background.



“With the introduction of the Free SHS policy, the role of PTAs has largely become voluntary, many parents are no longer engaged, and they are not participating. In the past where parents were actively engaged in helping managers of the schools to manage the schools to enforce discipline, I believe it has suffered.”

The discussion on indiscipline in schools gained momentum following a viral video showing an incident of student violence at Adisadel College. In response to the incident, the Housemaster of Quaque House at Adisadel College was interdicted while investigations are ongoing.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) condemned the act and assured the public of its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country.



The case involving the student seen in the viral video assaulting his colleague has been adjourned to August 2, 2023, by the Cape Coast District Court 2.



NW/OGB



