Indiscriminate shooting at Ayikai Doblo - Elders worried over growing insecurity as inhabitants flee

Ayikai Doblo, a Community near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipal of the Greater Accra Region has a history of disturbing assassins and landguards' activities which, have led to the death of some inhabitants without legal and judicial solutions to the plights of the victims' families.

In 2009 and 2013, Inteshie and 26-year young Sulley Amartey were killed respectively by assassins and landguards. Till date, the culprits are walking free to the excruciating pains of relatives and loved ones.



This is partly why the elders of Ayikai Doblo who have lost hope in the judicial system are most worried about prevailing indiscriminate gun shooting by persons suspected to be landguards hired by Amo Dodoo, popularly called TJ or Nii Azonto, a native of Ayikai Doblo and a known landguard.



"After the death of our chief, Nii Doblo Ayikai II on 13th June, 2017, TJ is attempting to impose himself on us as chief which, the royal family is not allowing, hence, these incessant indiscriminate shooting by his men in the community," an elder alleged.



A composite family of three; Doblo We, Kwei Fio We and Okaine Mensah We make up the Ayikai Doblo royal family that serve as kingmakers and determine who becomes chief of Ayikai Doblo. Nii Ayikai Doblo had been the Chief of Ayikai Doblo since 1985. After his death, the royal family is preparing to enstool another legitimate chief.



It is instructive to know that the heads of Kwei We to which, Amo Dodoo, TJ belongs and the principal elders of Ayikai Doblo; Musah Oto Amponsah, Ibrahim Darku, Margaret Otenkorang and Margaret Addio have all distanced themselves from the misbehaviour of TJ and advised authorities to deal with him according to the laws of Ghana.

The unwarranted shooting which, started in 2020 caused the elders of the community to petition the Municipal Chiefs and Queen mothers Association and copied the Municipal Chief Executive, the Regional Commander of Ghana Police, the Divisional Commander of Ghana Police and the District Commander of Ghana Police to step in with security assistance to stop the menace.



"But, nothing substantial has been done about it hence the security prevailing threats to citizens and strangers in the community," Mr Daniel Nii Armah Tetteh (Nii Attoh), Head of Family, Okaine Mensah we said.



According to him, "TJ masterminded the killing of our relative, Sulley Amartey which was reported in the Daily Graphic of Monday, December 9, 2013. Despite the wide media coverage the unfortunate event got, he has been able to escape justice with the help of the police. We have petitioned the Police CID and the Chief Justice separately but nothing has been done about it. We believe that is why he is farting on the law with impunity."



As inhabitants of the community flee owing to growing insecurity, the elders are calling on National Security Minister, Minister of Interior and other relevant duty bearers to step in before the situation degenerates to irredeemable levels.