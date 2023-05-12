Inducement offers and death threats: Godfred Dame shares challenges of being Attorney General

Attorney General and Minister of Jusstice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, has opened up about the numerous challenges he encounters in his role, including facing death threats and receiving inducement offers. During an interview on Upfront on JoyNews, Mr. Dame candidly discussed the dangers he confronts when prosecuting certain cases, which often result in threats on his life.

“We get such representations all the time, such offers of inducements, and even threats on our life – I can show you many on my phone. It is not just on galamsey [illegal mining] or financial offences, and even murder. I am the kind that has the tendency not to rely on security, but on certain occasions, I have had to have a review of my security. We get such threats and offers all the time,” Mr. Dame said.



However, in the face of these challenges, Mr. Dame emphasized that his office remains resolute in their commitment to resist any form of intimidation. He affirmed that he and his colleagues uphold the mandate bestowed upon them by the law and the Ghanaian constitution, ensuring that they act in the best interests of the state.



“We resist them because some of us have to act in accordance with the mandate given us under the law and the constitution of Ghana,” Mr. Dame explained.



Furthermore, Mr. Dame expressed his satisfaction in protecting the state's interests through effective defense in judgment debt cases, implementation of reforms, and successful prosecution of crimes. He expressed his aspiration to leave a zealous legacy, stating, “I would want to be an Attorney General who inspired the staff and the staff attorneys to conduct matters ably in court both locally and abroad, and I think that is what is most important.”



“I would want an office of Attorney General whose capacity has been effectively built and well harnessed to defend the interest of the state in all matters both home and abroad. People should see the office of AG as the best department in the country. We ought to be an institution which is a star example of success and excellence in the republic,” Mr. Dame added.



The challenges highlighted by the AG shows the immense pressures and risks associated with prosecuting certain cases. Nonetheless, despite these obstacles, Mr Dame who is one of the youngest AGs in the history of the country says his office remains unwavering in its commitment to upholding the law and defending the interests of the state.

