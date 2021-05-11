Industrialization: Nana Addo has performed better than Nkrumah in less than 5yrs – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has in less than 5 years overtaken Kwame Nkrumah as the most successful leader in Ghana’s history to drive Ghana’s industrialization, according to Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a highly influential member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Otchere-Darko in a post on Facebook said Nkrumah built only 32 factories in 9 years whiles President Nana Addo in a helm of affairs of Ghana in less than 5years has performed tremendously than Nkrumah, Ghana’s first country.



“Akufo-Addo has also embarked on an industrialization drive like never before. Yes, we always refer to the 1st Republic as the “golden age”. Nkrumah built 32 factories in 9 years, which became but a drain on the exchequer due to misalignment and mismanagement.



The truth is, far more have been built or fixed in 4 years under 1D1F under Akufo-Addo. More global automobile companies have set base in Ghana under Akufo-Addo than under any other Govt in our 64 years. There is more to come as AFCFTA takes shape and Ghana is at the centre of it.”,



“More money has been spent on the poor, vulnerable and to tackle unemployment than under any other Govt in our history.



Your government is working but there is a lot more to be done to address mass poverty and mass unemployment and they admit to it and will do more and we must push them to do more, but we must do so with our memory and expectations in sync,” Gabby added.



According to nkrumaists.com, 80 factories and industries were built by Nkrumah which have over the years been abandoned by the successive government since the overthrown of Nkrumah in 1966.



EverReady Batteries (Huni Valley)



Coconut Oil Factory



Bolgatanga Rice Factory



Norther Rice Factory



Aveyime Battor Rice Factory



Asutuare Rice Factory



Tamale Pito Brewery



Kwalugu Tomatoes Factory



9.TigerNut Farm and Factory



Abosso Glass Factory



Nsawam Cannery Factory



Kade Matches Factory



Tetse Palm Oil Mill C/R

Modern Dairy Farm (Exotic Cows)



Tarkwa Gold Refinery



Ankobea Shoe Factory (Kumasi)



Asebu Citus Factory



Bunso State Farm



19.Fibre Processing Factory



Pokuase State Farm



Sankofa Pilot Training School ( Afiaya)



Saltpond Ceramics Factory



Ghana Car Assemblage



Tema Storage Silo



Ghana Household Company



Bonsa Tyres Factory



Railway Corporation



Akosombo Textiles Limited



Sefwi Maize Storage Facilities



Food Distribution Company Silo (Winneba)



Cocoa Processing Factory



Aluminium Factory (Iron Rod)

Paper Processing Company



Bamboo Farm and Factory



Powder Factory ( W/R)



Meridian Hotel (Tema)



Saltpond Coir Production



Glamour House



Juapong Textiles



Juapong Jute Factory



Pomadze Poultry Farm and Abbatoir



Ghana Navy Shipyard



Fish Factory ( Sardine)



Tema Textiles Limited



Anomabo Citrus Factory



Pioneer Kitchen / Aluminium Factory



State Publishing Limited



Techiman Tomatoes Factory



Pans West Africa Saw Mill Limited



Bolgatanga Meat Factory



African Timber and Plywood Company

Manganese Factory ( Nsuta)



Ghana Fisheries ( 19 Ships)



Kumasi Jute Factory



Akwatia Diamond Company Limited



Aveyime Battor Leather Factory



Mica Factory (C/R Adjumako)



Raw Paint Factory (C/R Ayeldo)



West Africa Oil Factory



Rubber Plantation (Factory)



Tobacco Plantation and Factory (E/R Kwahu)



Food Processing Company



Tarkoradi Flour Mill



Tema Sanyo ( Radio and Fun Assemblage)



Tema Cold Store



Tema Batteries Company



Sutium Garments Factory



Metal Steel Factory



Tarkoradi Cement Factory



State Leather Factory

71.Tarkoradi Paper Conversion Company



Wenchi Tomatoes Factory



Food Processing Centre ( C/R Winneba)



Elembelle Oil Factory ( Vegetable oil)



Corn Factory (E/R Kwahu)



Half Assini Cold Store



Tie and Dye Factory ( Tema)



Pencil factory (kumasi)



State Distillery Corporation



Matches Factory (Oda)



Meanwhile, The Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, last month said Akufo-Addo’s flagship programs to alleviate unemployment, the One-District-One-Factory program, has created 139,331 jobs.



He also revealed that 76 companies under 1D1F have been completed. Out of the 76, 64 were existing companies that have been revamped into 1D1F.



Gabby’s comparison comes on the heels of pressure from teeming Ghanaian youth on social media calling for accountability from the government with the hashtag #fixthecountry.



The #fixthecountry hashtag was started by popular Ghanaian Twitter influencer, KalyJay in reaction to push the concerns of citizens and demand accountability from the government.



Some celebrities and political activists later joined the campaign and the hashtag and its variants including #fixthecountrynow, #nameandshame, #fixitnow, #fixmotherghana have been at the top of the Twitter trends for over a week.



The tweets have expressed displeasure over successive government’s failure to improve the living standards of Ghanaians. Among the concerns include dumsor, unemployment, galamsey, and poor healthcare systems which they cite as proof of successive governments’ mismanagement of the country.