Industrialization: Nana Addo has performed better than Nkrumah in less than 5yrs – Gabby Otchere-Darko
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has in less than 5 years overtaken Kwame Nkrumah as the most successful leader in Ghana’s history to drive Ghana’s industrialization, according to Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a highly influential member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Mr. Otchere-Darko in a post on Facebook said Nkrumah built only 32 factories in 9 years whiles President Nana Addo in a helm of affairs of Ghana in less than 5years has performed tremendously than Nkrumah, Ghana’s first country.
“Akufo-Addo has also embarked on an industrialization drive like never before. Yes, we always refer to the 1st Republic as the “golden age”. Nkrumah built 32 factories in 9 years, which became but a drain on the exchequer due to misalignment and mismanagement.
The truth is, far more have been built or fixed in 4 years under 1D1F under Akufo-Addo. More global automobile companies have set base in Ghana under Akufo-Addo than under any other Govt in our 64 years. There is more to come as AFCFTA takes shape and Ghana is at the centre of it.”,
“More money has been spent on the poor, vulnerable and to tackle unemployment than under any other Govt in our history.
Your government is working but there is a lot more to be done to address mass poverty and mass unemployment and they admit to it and will do more and we must push them to do more, but we must do so with our memory and expectations in sync,” Gabby added.
According to nkrumaists.com, 80 factories and industries were built by Nkrumah which have over the years been abandoned by the successive government since the overthrown of Nkrumah in 1966.
EverReady Batteries (Huni Valley)
Coconut Oil Factory
Bolgatanga Rice Factory
Norther Rice Factory
Aveyime Battor Rice Factory
Asutuare Rice Factory
Tamale Pito Brewery
Kwalugu Tomatoes Factory
9.TigerNut Farm and Factory
Abosso Glass Factory
Nsawam Cannery Factory
Kade Matches Factory
Tetse Palm Oil Mill C/R
Modern Dairy Farm (Exotic Cows)
Tarkwa Gold Refinery
Ankobea Shoe Factory (Kumasi)
Asebu Citus Factory
Bunso State Farm
19.Fibre Processing Factory
Pokuase State Farm
Sankofa Pilot Training School ( Afiaya)
Saltpond Ceramics Factory
Ghana Car Assemblage
Tema Storage Silo
Ghana Household Company
Bonsa Tyres Factory
Railway Corporation
Akosombo Textiles Limited
Sefwi Maize Storage Facilities
Food Distribution Company Silo (Winneba)
Cocoa Processing Factory
Aluminium Factory (Iron Rod)
Paper Processing Company
Bamboo Farm and Factory
Powder Factory ( W/R)
Meridian Hotel (Tema)
Saltpond Coir Production
Glamour House
Juapong Textiles
Juapong Jute Factory
Pomadze Poultry Farm and Abbatoir
Ghana Navy Shipyard
Fish Factory ( Sardine)
Tema Textiles Limited
Anomabo Citrus Factory
Pioneer Kitchen / Aluminium Factory
State Publishing Limited
Techiman Tomatoes Factory
Pans West Africa Saw Mill Limited
Bolgatanga Meat Factory
African Timber and Plywood Company
Manganese Factory ( Nsuta)
Ghana Fisheries ( 19 Ships)
Kumasi Jute Factory
Akwatia Diamond Company Limited
Aveyime Battor Leather Factory
Mica Factory (C/R Adjumako)
Raw Paint Factory (C/R Ayeldo)
West Africa Oil Factory
Rubber Plantation (Factory)
Tobacco Plantation and Factory (E/R Kwahu)
Food Processing Company
Tarkoradi Flour Mill
Tema Sanyo ( Radio and Fun Assemblage)
Tema Cold Store
Tema Batteries Company
Sutium Garments Factory
Metal Steel Factory
Tarkoradi Cement Factory
State Leather Factory
71.Tarkoradi Paper Conversion Company
Wenchi Tomatoes Factory
Food Processing Centre ( C/R Winneba)
Elembelle Oil Factory ( Vegetable oil)
Corn Factory (E/R Kwahu)
Half Assini Cold Store
Tie and Dye Factory ( Tema)
Pencil factory (kumasi)
State Distillery Corporation
Matches Factory (Oda)
Meanwhile, The Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, last month said Akufo-Addo’s flagship programs to alleviate unemployment, the One-District-One-Factory program, has created 139,331 jobs.
He also revealed that 76 companies under 1D1F have been completed. Out of the 76, 64 were existing companies that have been revamped into 1D1F.
Gabby’s comparison comes on the heels of pressure from teeming Ghanaian youth on social media calling for accountability from the government with the hashtag #fixthecountry.
The #fixthecountry hashtag was started by popular Ghanaian Twitter influencer, KalyJay in reaction to push the concerns of citizens and demand accountability from the government.
Some celebrities and political activists later joined the campaign and the hashtag and its variants including #fixthecountrynow, #nameandshame, #fixitnow, #fixmotherghana have been at the top of the Twitter trends for over a week.
The tweets have expressed displeasure over successive government’s failure to improve the living standards of Ghanaians. Among the concerns include dumsor, unemployment, galamsey, and poor healthcare systems which they cite as proof of successive governments’ mismanagement of the country.
