Inflation rate for June increases marginally to 42.5%

File photo

Ghana’s inflation rate for June has increased marginally to 42.5% from the 42.2% recorded in May 2023.

This means that this is the rate at which prices of goods and services increased in June.



It also indicates that in the month of June 2023, the general price level was 42.5 percent higher than in June 2022.



The Ghana Statistical Service announced this on July 12, 2023.



Also, month-on-month inflation between May 2023 and June 2023 was 3.2 percent.



Food inflation remains high at 54.2% but higher than the 51.8% recorded last month while non-food inflation saw a marginal decrease to 33.4% from 34.6% last month.



Inflation for locally produced items and imported items was 35.9% and 44.5% respectively.

SSD/NOQ



