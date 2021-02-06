Informal sector employers trained on International Labour Organization Convention (ILO)190

Madam Abiba Nibaradun, Programme Officer, ActionAid Ghana Wa Office delivering her presentation

A total of 40 selected informal sector employers across the Upper West Region have been trained on the International Labour Organisation Convention 190 (ILO C190) and Domestic Workers Regulations with special focus on violence and sexual harassment.

This is to help create a safer workplace environment for both the informal economy employers and their working staff whilst eliminating tendencies for the abuse of rights on both sides.



Madam Abiba Nibaradun, Programme Officer, ActionAid Ghana, Wa Office, noted that the training, which would be in series was part of the implementation of the “Zero Violence Project” aimed at eliminating violence and sexual harassment at the workplace.



The “Zero Violence Project” is a six-month project funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK Government and being implemented in partnership with Frontline Aids and ActionAid UK.



Madam Nibaradun said violence and sexual harassment though illegal persisted at the various workplaces but is largely under-reported sometimes due to ignorance of the law.



She, therefore, urged the participants to take the training seriously to have a deeper understanding of what the ILO C190 says about violence and sexual harassment to enable them to adopt and practice it.



Mr Eugene Narh Korletey, the Chief Labour Officer for the Upper West Region, noted that the aim of the violence and harassment convention, 2019 is to promote a general environment of zero tolerance to violence and harassment and to facilitate the prevention of such behaviours and practices.

He mentioned the 1992 Republican Constitution; the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651); the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560); the Labour Regulations Act, 2007 (LI 1833); and the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) as some of the existing statues addressing the issue of violence and harassment at workplace in Ghana.



The rest are the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732); the Youth Employment Agency Regulations, 2016 (LI 223); and the Criminal and other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).



Mr Korletey admonished participants to endeavour to understand these statutes and use them as a guide in their workplaces to ensure a safer environment for them and their staff.



Mr Lord Pobi Bekai, Project Officer, ActionAid Ghana Wa Office, told the informal sector employers that similar training would be given to their staff, hence the need for them to take a keen interest in understanding the Convention and practising it to avoid being taken on by their employees.



"If you adopt these conventions and statutes and put them into practice, you will be contributing to a safer work environment for all in the country”, Mr Bekai emphasized.