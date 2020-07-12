General News

Information Minister reveals close contact of Akufo-Addo who tested positive for coronavirus

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed President Akufo-Addo deciding to go into a 14-day self-isolation was a result of a member of the president’s security detail testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

President Akufo-Addo on July 4 started his isolation with a release signed by the Information Minister indicating that at least a person within his close circle had tested positive.



Speaking on Beyond the Lockdown on Joynews Saturday night, the Information Minister said even though he cannot reveal the name of the individual who tested positive, he can disclose that the said person is a member of the president’s security detail.



“I cannot put out names but I do know that at least one member of his security detail tested positive and that is why this precaution had to be taken. Because he (the president) then became a contact of this person,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah said.

Below is the release by the release by the Information Minister announcing the president going into isolation





