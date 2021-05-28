Information Ministry unveils initiative to promote works of young entrepreneurs

The new initiative by the Ministry of Information is dubbed Amplified

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Information Thursday unveiled a new initiative called 'Amplified', a social marketing project, to promote businesses and services of young entrepreneurs to a larger audience.

The project has three focus areas-Amplified Business. Amplified Success and Amplified Social, which is being pursued in collaboration with the ministries of Trade and Industry, Gender and Social Protection and Youth and Sports.



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, speaking at the launch of the project in Accra, said the Ministry would use its various social media platforms to market the products, services and activities of young entrepreneurs to enhance growth.



The Minister explained that Amplified Success, for instance, would project youth mentorship programmes to a larger audience, while Amplified Social seeks to promote critical social intervention programmes undertaken by the various civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations, to enable them to attract more partners for sustainable growth.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah announced that the project would be fully rolled out on July 1, 2021, and market the various products, services and activities of the nominated entrepreneurs on the Ministry's social media channels for six months.



Additionally, the various social media influencers and bloggers would also use their platforms to further market the activities of the nominated entrepreneurs, as well as the mentorship and social intervention programmes to a global market audience.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, in brief remarks, said the initiative represented the Government's core objective of creating opportunities for young men and women to succeed and pledged his full support.



He challenged the youth to dream big and not rest on their oars after chalking some level of success, saying, " You should not be complacent, but you need to meet your mentor to help you cross the threshold ".



" There is a journey to begin and it starts from today. This government has the youth at heart to help transform this country for the better," Dr Osei Adutwum added.



The Education Minister cited his initiative at the Bosomtwi Constituency of the Ashanti Region, to train 100 engineers in the next five to six years as part of his contribution towards uplifting the youth from poverty and deprivation.



Mr Nelson Owusu Ansah, acting Chief Executive Officer of, National Youth Authority, lauded the Information Minister for rolling out such an innovative project and believed that, with the necessary support and equipment, the project would be a game-changer for improving the prospects of the Ghanaian youth.





Mr Eugenie Nkansah, a representative of Bloggers and Social Media Influencers, urged the youth to take advantage of the project and pledged his full support to the project.



Individuals and entities that want to nominate a young business entrepreneur(s) and NGO(s) for them to be marketed on the Ministry of information's social media handles could visit www.moi.gov.gh