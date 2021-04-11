Infrastructural deficit in Kroboland will be bridged - E/R Minister assures Konor

Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, on Friday, April 9, 2021 paid a courtesy call on the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and Overlord of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II with an assurance that government would accelerate development in the Krobo area to bridge the Infrastructural deficit in the area.

The purpose of the minister’s visit was to inform the Konor officially of his assumption of office and to express his gratitude to the chiefs and people of the region for the mandate given him to serve the Eastern Region.



Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong said President Akufo-Addo had a very close eye on the region to ensure that it has a holistic infrastructural development.



He cited ongoing construction works on the Okwenya and Oterkporlu Bridges in Yilo Krobo to buttress his point in assuring Kroboland of the President’s commitment to the development of Kroboland.



“I want to assure him that the infrastructural development that His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo is bringing on the bridge at Oterkporlu and the Okwenya Bridge is visible to all of us."



“The infrastructural deficit we had in Kroboland is going to see increase. It’s been earmarked, we’re going to see a dual carriageway that runs from some portions of Greater Accra all through our region through Akuse Junction, you’ll see a dual carriageway run here under the leadership of his Excellency, Nana Akufo Addo, and we’ll see a massive infrastructural improvement.”

Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong in congratulating the Konor “for such leadership that he’s offered our society and our traditional council and our chieftaincy institution in general,” assured him of his resolve to serve him and the entire region.



“I will ensure that during his watch as the president of the region’s house of chiefs and traditional authority, at any moment, every day, during the night, during the day or morning, I am ready and available to attend every call of his to ensure that we live in harmony and my vision is for unity, for a stable society so we can enjoy some stability and overall, the peace of our land,” he said.



The regional minister while describing Kroboland as a very peaceful place stressed on the need for peace, unity and a strong partnership in the administration of the region to enable him to work for the development of the region.



Nene Sakite’s response



On his part, Nene Sakite II also promised to work together with the regional minister to exploit the confidence reposed in him by President Akufo Addo by appointing him to represent him in his [President’s] region for the good of the eastern region.

“We will work together, myself as the president of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and him as the regional minister, we will deliver to our people in the region so that the people will also see the efforts of Nana Akufo Addo and his government,” said the Konor.



He furthered that he and his chiefs were willing and dedicated to support the regional minister to ensure that the Eastern Region becomes one of the best in terms of peace and development.



“Lower Manya and Upper Manya, we have so many completed projects and I commend him for that,” he noted.



He however urged the government to ensure that ongoing works on the Okwenya and Oterkporlu bridges were completed on schedule to ensure that road users on those stretches are safe.



The Konor also called for the completion of the community day senior high school at Oborpah in Lower Manya Krobo on the grounds that its completion will help contain the double-track system being run in the senior high schools.

He said, “The E-block school at Oborpah has been there for so many years now, it must be completed so we can have enough room for students and actually, it’ll help the President’s objective of education.”



Following reports of the relocation of the police station at Sekesua, a farming community in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, the Konor sounded his displeasure about the reports, arguing that the station must remain there “to ensure peace and tranquillity” in the area.



The minister was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh, MCE for Yilo Krobo, Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor, DCE For Upper Manya Krobo, Felix Nartey Odjao and DCE For Asuogyaman, Samuel Kwame Agyekum.