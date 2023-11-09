Inlaks Honoured as IT/Telcos Strong Finalist at HR Focus Awards

Inlaks is a leading ICT infrastructure and systems integration firm

Inlaks, a leading ICT infrastructure and systems integration firm operating across sub-Saharan Africa, was honoured with the esteemed "Strong Finalist" distinction within the IT/Telcos sector for its consistency in bridging the unemployment gap among fresh graduates and being a catalyst for economic growth. The recognition was bestowed upon the company at the 6th HR Focus Awards in Accra, Ghana.

This accolade is a testament to the company’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for graduates to excel professionally in the ICT sector across Sub-Saharan Africa. Inlaks has provided opportunities for young graduates through its Graduate Development program and the ATM academy geared at nurturing young and vibrant talents; giving them a functional understanding of the ICT Business, and providing a solid foundation to establish successful careers.



Speaking about the award, the Group Head, Human Resources and Administration, Inlaks, Adetokunbo Ayo-Ogunsanya, emphasized the company’s resolve to invest in young professionals, equipping them with the skills for dynamic and productive use in the ICT sector.



‘‘Inlaks is proud of this recognition by HR Focus. We have built a reputation for enhancing human capital development resources and professionalism through structured learning, action projects, and mentoring programs that maximize potential. This accolade will encourage the organization to do more in its efforts to build capacity as we journey to own tomorrow.



In addition, the Country Manager, Inlaks, Ghana expressed enthusiasm for the company’s reiteration in elevating growth through efficiency.

"At Inlaks, we believe in the power of young minds to drive innovation and growth. This acknowledgment fuels our commitment to nurturing talent and empowering our staff to excel in the ever-evolving IT landscape"



HR Focus is an authoritative HR magazine and consortium, proffering end-to-end HR Solutions under the auspices of Lainie Service. The Awards featured various categories that span different aspects of human resources, including Employee Engagement, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, Diversity and Inclusion, HR Technology, and more.



Inlaks continues to set industry benchmarks, offering sustainable solutions that empower the next generation of IT professionals to impact the economy.