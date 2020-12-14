Inlaks refurbishes Accra Psychiatric Hospital’s OPD

Inlaks Limited refurbished the OPD waiting area of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Inlaks Limited, a leading systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa, has refurbished the Out Patient Department (OPD) waiting area of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

As part of the Information Technology (IT) company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the OPD waiting area structure was renovated, fixed with ceiling and industrial fans and an efficient lighting system put in place with seats provided for comfort.



According to the management of the hospital, the OPD unit receives about 120 clients in a day and about 130,000 patients in a year but the dilapidated nature of the OPD makes it difficult to handle the overcrowdedness and in times of COVID-19, where social distancing is key to prevention, this refurbishment is more than welcome.



Director of the Hospital, Dr Adwoa Pinaman Appau, said: “We have tried severally to collaborate with corporate entities to renovate the OPD waiting area and make it a more comfortable place for clients because this place has been very uncomfortable due to the lack of proper lighting and ventilation without success.



“But when we pitched it to Inlaks, they agreed to help us and today we have this beautiful place and we really appreciate what they have done.”



Executive Director of Inlaks Limited, Olufemi Muraino, emphasised that Inlaks has been operating in Ghana for over 20 years now and has been providing core banking infrastructure to several banks in the country and as part of its operations it also embarks of CSR programmes to support the less privileged and other social organisations that need support, just as it has done for the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

“This year, we decided not to just donate items to less privileged but embark on tangible project that can impact people for many years to come and that is why we decided to renovate this facility at the hospital,” he said.



Commenting on the surge in the digital ecosystem and the challenge of cybersecurity, he stated that the company is constantly improving on its systems and solutions to help its clients build resilience against any cybersecurity attacks.



“I will also advise everyone or organisations going digital to get the best of cybersecurity solutions that will minimize impact or prevent it completely. We have to take note that online transactions have come to stay so cybersecurity is important and we are ready to offer help to anyone who requests for our services,” he said.



Acting Country Manager, Inlaks Limited, Yacoba Esther Amuah, reiterated that psychiatry is an area that is very critical in the health of any human being and Inlaks is happy to be of assistance to the hospital and is looking forward to doing more in the future to ensure that anyone who visits the facility gets the best of service.