Insensitive arguments - Dr. Kofi Amoah shreds Afenyo-Markin's plea for NPP to be retained

Renowned Ghanaian economist, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has responded to the Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin's criticism of former President John Dramani Mahama's potential return to the presidency.

During a press briefing in parliament on April 19, 2024, Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Effutu Member of Parliament, questioned Mahama's ability to bring innovation and vision to Ghana, suggesting that his re-election could result in a lack of urgency and possible internal party strife.



However, Dr. Amoah took to social media on April 20, 2024, to express his views, challenging the ruling party's narrative.



He highlighted the current administration's economic performance, pointing to issues such as the bankrupt economy, soaring debt, high inflation, a weak currency, rising unemployment, and corruption as reasons the NPP government had failed and should be voted out in the 2024 general election.



“Listen to the insensitive arguments by the NPP to be allowed by the 'Suffering Citizens' of Ghana to remain in power.



"Here’s their record: Bankrupt economy, largest debt, highest inflation, worst cedi, highest joblessness, corruption. Vote them out pls,” he posted.

This exchange comes amid the ongoing debate over Ghana's leadership and the direction of its economic policies as the nation approaches a crucial election in December 2024.



