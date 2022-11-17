3
Menu
News

Inside Dzata: Ibrahim Mahama’s customized private jet surfaces online

Video Archive
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The trend of owning at least one private jet is fast becoming an essential asset for the rich.

Billionaires are no strangers to this particular lifestyle and this is evident in the case of popular Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama whose customized private jet is making rounds on social media.

In a viral video that has caught the attention of Ghanaians, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama’s sleek Mercedes Benz was parked at an international airport as he headed into his grey-colored aircraft with the cabin crew handling his luggage and welcoming him onboard.

In other parts of the video, the astute businessman was captured onboard his private jet which has his brand name ‘Dzata’ boldly written on it.

Unclear the intent of his travel, perhaps it is for a business meeting or maybe he is headed back to Ghana.

That’s not all, Ibrahim Mahama was captured comfortably relaxing in his brown-themed interior jet that exudes simplicity and class.

One can recall that sometime in 2021, news of the Dzata Cement founder acquiring a new private jet sparked reactions on social media.

Currently, in Ghana, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and Mr. Daniel McKorley, CEO of McDan Group of Companies are the only two individuals known to have flaunted their jets on social media.

Watch the video below:



EB/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: