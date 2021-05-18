Install CCTVs in interrogation rooms - PPP

The call was contained in a statement signed by its National Chairman

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has called for the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) in all interrogation rooms to enhance supervision.

“To prevent future brutalities on persons in custody, CCTV cameras should be provided in all interrogation rooms for supervision and make it a punishable offence for any security personnel who interrogates a suspect outside of such camera fitted interrogation rooms,” it stated.



The call was contained in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu, to back calls for an independent investigation into the alleged assault on Caleb Kudah by National Security operatives.



It said all operatives found culpable by the investigation should be brought to book.



Context



Last week, operatives of the National Security Council Secretariat detained Caleb Kudah of Citi FM/TV’s for filming in a no photography zone at the secretariat.

The operatives also besieged the premises of the Accra-based radio station to arrest another journalist Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo because Kudah had sent the files to her via WhatsApp.



They were subsequently compelled by the operatives to delete all multimedia materials on their phones.



Condemnation



While expressing concern about the incessant brutalities that the Police and some members from the National Security meted out to innocent citizens especially journalists, the statement said more worrying was the “Rambo style arrest and alleged torture” of the victims.



“The PPP believes the state must create a just and disciplined society which forms the basis of respect for fundamental human rights and bring true development for the people,” it stated.

It noted that if the recommendations of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Report for the removal of certain persons had been implemented, it would have helped to serve as a framework to address such problems.



The statement, therefore, called for the implementation of recommendations of the Emile Short Commission that the government’s white paper admitted, “and punish all persons who were deemed to have acted unprofessionally”.



It reiterated the need for the separation of the position of Attorney General from the Ministry of Justice.



“This separation will allow the total independence of the Attorney General to prosecute cases in the public interest without fear or favour,” it stated.