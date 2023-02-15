Install fire detectors in your homes to avert fire outbreaks - GNFS

Logo of the Ghana National Fire Service

The Second-In-Command (2IC) of the Bechem Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), ADO1 Clifford Ashie has called onthe population to install passive and active devices in various homes to avoid fire outbreaks.

He is of the view that such materials are required to assist in the early detection of potential emergency fire outbreaks and to help control situations even before the arrival of fire service personnel.



"There is a need for active and passive devices like smoke detectors as well as fire extinguishers … those things are very important because we need them to protect our houses to mitigate the fire outbreak before the presence of the fire service,” he said.



In an interview with High Radio, he observed that there are many causes of fire outbreaks, naming electricity faults as a major factor. He also noted that some buildings and households have exposed wires, which according to him can easily cause fire outbreaks.



“Electricity can cause fire, sometimes you realize that most houses have a lot of naked wires around their meters, which can cause fire outbreaks easily,” he added.

ADO1 Clifford Ashie added that, the GNFS in Bechem is launching its Safety Week, which is focused on sensitizing, educating, and monitoring some homes as well as private, and public institutions, with the view to monitor and create awareness of devices, equipment and activities that may cause fire outbreaks and offer the necessary advice to prevent any potential outbreaks.



Clifford Ashie added that his organization also commeneds institutions that have completely followed the necessary fire safety regulations.



AM/SARA