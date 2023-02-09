Installation of tools and equipment commences at Don Bosco Technical Institute

Don Bosco Technical Institute is a beneficiary of the Ghana- Austria TVET upgrading project

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

Work has begun for the installation of tools and equipment at the Don Bosco Technical Institute, Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality under the Ghana-Austria TVET Upgrading project.

Don Bosco Technical Institute is a beneficiary of the Ghana- Austria TVET upgrading project which seeks to upgrade and enhance technical institutions in the country. The project includes Rehabilitation and equipping of a computer lab, Electrical and Electronic labs, Basic Mechanical workshop, Welding and Fabrication workshop, Automotive workshop and Catering and Management block.



At a commencement meeting for the Installation of Tools and Equipment, Mr. Asamoah Duodu, VACE Coordinator said the project is in three phases and they are done with phase one which was the civil works and are now at phase two which is the installation of tools and equipment.



Phase three of the project which is expected to start in September this year is for training teachers on how to use the tools and the equipment.



Mr. Asamoah Duodu appealed to the Ministry of Education to post Teachers to handle the newly introduce programmes for them to also go through the training programme when it starts.

Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum expressed gratitude to government for the project and prayed that all the necessary arrangements go on as planned to ensure the successful completion of the project. He assured members of his maximum cooperation to ensure the project is completed as scheduled to uplift TVET in the Municipality.



Rev Dr. Patrick Sokuu, principal of Don Bosco Technical Institute said the event demonstrates government's commitment to improving TVET delivery in the Institution.



He was optimistic that students and teachers will be more motivated to work hard to acquire the requisite technical knowledge and competencies needed to meet the current market demand of the country and beyond.