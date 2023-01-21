Instead of taking responsibility, you are roping in Mahama - Clement Apaak blasts NPP

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has slammed the government, its communicators, agents, assigns, and appointees for their justification for the economic challenges.

According to the lawmaker, they try to justify their incompetence instead of accepting responsibility for driving the economy into the ground.



He stated that one of the familiar narratives they use is that our situation would have been worse if former President John Dramani Mahama had been in office.

Dr. Apaak said that the Nana Addo and Bawumia-led administrations mismanaged the economy and engaged in blatant corruption.



”Nonsense, rather than NADAA/NPP taking responsibility for the worse economic crisis ever, due to their reckless borrowing, crass mismanagement and barefaced corruption, their lame and untenable excuse is “oh, it would have been worse if JM/NDC was in charge” really, Nonsense!”