Institutions must be strengthened and resourced to tackle sexual harassment – Edward Kareweh

The General Secretary of the Ghana Agricultural Workers Union, Edward Kareweh, has stated that various institutions must be well equipped to properly address the issue of sexual harassment in the country.

Speaking at the national dialogue on sexual harassment, Mr Kareweh noted that, the issue is still lingering because most institutions that have been mandated to address these issues seem to be incapacitated.



“We are not just looking at the law, unfortunately, it appears state institutions have either been incapacitated to do what they ought to do or simply failing to do what they are supposed to do. We have the labour department, we have the ministry of employment and labour relations, social welfare, we have all these institutions. We have the Gender Ministry, they need to be strengthened, they need to be given the resources,” he said.



However, he also noted that the Trade Union Congress (TUC) is one of the institutions that seek to protect the work at all levels.



Meanwhile, ActionAid Ghana is a global justice federation, working to achieve social justice, gender equality, and poverty eradication.

In Ghana, it supports the basic needs and rights of the poor, with an emphasis on human rights, women's rights, land rights, and the right to education.



Watch the Full video below;



