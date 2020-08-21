General News

Institutions must work – Kamal-Deen on illegal mining

Kamal Deen, Deputy Communications Director, NPP

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Deputy Communications Director, Kamal Deen says Ghana’s fight against illegal mining will be effective, only when institutions are allowed to work.

The fight against galamsey or illegal mining for a while now, has been a major challenge the country is dealing with. Galamsey causes lots of damages to water bodies, lands and endangers human lives. Amidst public outcry against the act, recent reports have it that the country is losing the fight against illegal mining.



Responding to this in an interview with Kwame Owusu Danso, the deputy communications director stated that the issue with galamsey would be perfectly solved when there is oneness to fight it.



"State institutions must be allowed to do the needful. The laws of the land must work and blame game should be avoided", he posited.



"This is a fight of the past, but how do we solve it?We have laws in the country, what can we all do on the table; we should have commonlity i mean we should have a common interest in fight this and our institutions should work. We should throw our support behind these institutions rather politicizing everything.”

According to him Ghanaians are fond of looking for someone or a political party to blame when there is a problem. He believes the right thing must be done; which is, government institutions working effectively without any external control because nobody is above the law.



“Instead of allowing the laws to work, we will politicize it forgetting to help the institutions to execute their duties. Let of all us come on board to help fight this; the government, institutions, the media and everybody all have a role to play especially the media.”



Lots of lives have been lost due to illegal mining in Ghana. Sadly these include children.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.