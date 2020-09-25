'Instructions from above' as journalists are turned away from covering Kennedy Agyapong contempt case

The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong is facing charges of contempt

Some journalists who have thronged the Land division of the High Court in Accra have been blocked from covering proceedings of the contempt case against Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.

According to some stranded journalist at the court, they were prevented from entering the courtroom by security personnel present.



CitiNews reports that members of the Judicial Press Corps present at the Court were prohibited from entering the premises.



When asked the reason for their approach, the Police personnel posited that they were only following “instructions from above.”



The report, however, adds that after long exchanges between the pressmen and the police, representatives were sent into the courtroom on behalf of all the media houses present at the court.



The Land division of the High Court is currently hearing legal arguments on whether it can proceed to hear the charge against the Member of Parliament despite processes filed by his lawyers at the Supreme Court for intervention.

Kennedy Agyapong is facing charges of contempt after an erratic outburst against a judge who granted an injunction against him over a disputed piece of land.



The loudmouth MP said “You are a stupid judge. I will face you. I am not Anas to take bribe from you. I will deal with you” on Net2 TV.



He has already apologised for his conduct which has been interpreted by lawyer Maurice Ampaw as an attempt to escape punishment from the judge.



Judge overseeing the case, Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni is expected to give a ruling on the interlocutory issue, to either proceed to hear the case, or to stand down the proceedings and wait for the Supreme Court’s ruling.