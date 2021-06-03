Insulting your leaders over challenges of the nation is not a good approach - Bishop Agyinasare

Charles Agyinasare, Founder and General Overseer of the Perez Dome

Founder and General Overseer of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has admonished Ghanaians, especially the youth, to be decorous in their call on leaders to address challenges confronting the nation.

He said people should not be afraid of raising issues, but they should do it with decorum.



The man of God said we could disagree with our leaders but insulting them is out of place.



Taking his usual morning jog, the man of God took to Facebook saying, he has taken note of several young people raising issues, but in raising the issues, they insult elders and people in authority.



Bishop Agyinasare said the holy book (Acts 23:5) bars us from speaking derogatorily about a leader and the leaders of our people.



He said we should not take advantage of people or our leaders, neither should we insult them.

He noted that we are at liberty to state our issues and get them corrected without insults, but if we insult, our leaders will sit aloof and would not respond to the concerns raised.



Bishop Agyinasare further posited that we "can disagree and have debates without insulting anybody”.



"Let us disagree without insulting anybody. We can have debates. We can have arguments without slapping anybody. Let’s disagree with a lot of decorum. Let people know that we are civilised. Our culture does not allow us to insult elders. Scripture does not allow us to insult elders. Let’s respect one another.”



He also advised politicians to desist from politics of insults and leaders to blacklist their staff who insult others.



"Politicians stop releasing your attack doges to insult people. Let us not destroy the very fabric of our society. There are things in this country we have to deal with but we don’t have to do it with disrespect,” he added.