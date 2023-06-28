Insults won't work, respect womanhood - Yvonne Nelson hits Sarkodie

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

Barely hours after Sarkodie gave his own account of how a pregnancy he had with Yvonne Nelson was aborted through an audio track posted on his YouTube page; the actress cum author has replied via Twitter.

"Insults wont work michael. Respect womanhood , Im happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap.still doesn’t change the TRUTH," one of her tweets read.



She accused him of attempting to use rap to rubbish the pain she felt as a young woman.



"In my book, i narrated how you got me pregnant, How you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How you DROVE me to have an abortion. As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, lets see what life throws at them. #triedyou" she added.



Sarkodie trended for the better part of last week when he was mentioned in a past relationship with actress Yvonne Nelson in the latter's memoir titled 'I am not Yvonne Nelson.'



Yvonne detailed her version of how Sarkodie impregnated her but asked her to abort the child because at the time he was young and not ready to become a father.



She also spoke about being driven to the clinic where the procedure was undertaken but abandoned to deal with the associated pain all alone by Sarkodie.

A little over a week on, the rapper has posted a track titled 'Try Me' on his official YouTube page telling his side of the story.“The track has a mixture of English and Twi rebuffing Yvonne’s narrative about the pregnancy and what ensued after she disclosed it to him. If you don’t love me, leave me. Why are you pestering me?“What is meant for me you have gone to give to Kwame. I have become teary. If you don’t love me, leave me let me be. Someone else is longing to be with me, when you were leaving me you failed to notify me. Baby girl don’t try me,” the chorus goes.





