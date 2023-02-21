1
Int. Mother Tongue Day: Local languages should be prioritised over English - Ghanaians urged

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, Janet Edna Nyame, in her appeal to Ghanaians on International Mother Tongue Day, has outlined the importance of teaching children their native language at the early stage of development.

Ghana like the rest of the world has celebrated International Mother Tongue Day observed on February 21 each year.

The Director of NCC speaking to Clare Afari, lamented how some parents prefer to communicate with their children in English instead of their local languages like Akuapem and Asante Twi, Fante, Ga, Ewe, Dagaare, Dagbani among others.

According to Janet Edna Nyame, children who are fluent in their mother tongue turn to have command over the English language as well as a better understanding of what they are taught in school.

"The Education Service has directed that we teach children who are below 3 years in the local language. This will open their minds to a better understanding of what they are being taught in schools.

"We shouldn't teach them English while they struggle to speak their mother tongue. Children who speak fluently in their mother tongue are likened to adults, but that's not true. Because that child was brought up in the local language, they tend to speak better than some adults...I will urge you to communicate with your children in their mother tongue...such children will grow to speak better English," she added.

