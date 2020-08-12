General News

Int. Youth Day: I resigned from my GH¢500 paid job because I wasn’t satisfied - CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe

Chief Executive Officer of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, has called on the youth to develop the courage to call it quit in a less paid job.

According to him, most of them lack “self believe”, a tool that is needed in pursuing one’s dream job.



Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb to mark International Youth Day themed “Youth Engagement for Global Action”, the young CEO, revealed that his decision to quit his GH¢500.00 monthly paid job at a time where most of his colleagues were afraid to take the bull by the horn.



He reiterated the bold step landed him in discovering his brand, Caveman Watches, now a household name in Ghana and Africa.



“I used to work in a hotel as a marketer for about 3 years then my position was changed. I was sent to the airport where I had to stand holding a placard with the hotels' name on it to receive visitors… it wasn’t a great job. As somebody who has always had ambition, I wasn’t satisfied,” he revealed.

Adding: “I was making about GH¢500.00 a month… I realized I had to make a change. A lot of young people keep saying that things will be fine but things never change unless you cause the change”.



Mr. Anthony Dzamefe again admonished the youth to dedicate time in building their brand rather than focusing on quick means of gaining money. He noted that “you need to build a brand; it will bring you money later on… you will end up making a lot of bad decisions if your focus is just on the money”.



According to the World Bank, Ghana’s unemployment rate for 2019 was 4.33%, a 0.17% increase from 2018. From all indications, there are limited jobs in the country to employ the increasing number of university graduates and as such, more and more people are venturing into entrepreneurship.

