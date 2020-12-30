Intelligent, clear and astute: What Ghanaians in UK say about Kingston Akomeng Kissi

NPP Eastern Regional Chairman, Kingston Akomeng Kissi

As Ghanaians celebrate the NPP and HE Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 Presidential election allow me to appreciate an unsung hero who amongst many made sure President Akufo-Addo retain his second term as President of Ghana.

This person is no other than the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP Mr. Kingston Akomeng Kissi.



Let me describe him. Rather than being motivated by correctness or personal gain.



Chairman Kissi as he is popular known is a very distinguished and hardworking gentleman. A farmer and a 2 term former member of Parliament for the Akwatia constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana from 2001-2009. He is also known as a Businessman.



He is focused on what is right for his party and the country at large. Since each decision is weighed for its value in advancing the goals and mission of the NPP, he automatically asserts himself on the right issues.



For him to go out and put boots on the ground and get all people registered to vote has made a huge difference for Eastern Region and for the nation it is no wonder the President did not visit the Region that much as compared to the Ashanti Region which is the supposed "world bank" of the party.

I Dr. REN a Ghanaian, a CEO of I CARE AFRIQUE, and Executive Director of Positive Action for Ghana (PAG) who lives and practice my journalism in the UK, I tip my hat to any politician working the long hours to see the betterment of his country.



It’s probably fair to say that Chairman Kissi avoids the limelight but when put on the spot he is intelligent, clear and astute. He is conciliatory and forms good relationships with all industry leaders in and out of his constituencies. I suspect his many years in politics representing the people of the Eastern Region has also played major a role.



I will not be surprised if he is elevated to a National Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party and I am certain he shall surely play the role of Chairmanship very well.



The Politically Astute's star just keeps on rising.