Intensify action against homosexuality in Ghana - Federation of Muslim Councils tells Prez

Homosexuality is a crime in most African countries

The vehement stance of the Federation of Muslim Councils of Ghana (FMC) against the practice of homosexuality in all its forms is a public record. The FMC’s stance is reinforced not by the Quran alone, but also by our cultural values as Ghanaians and above all our national laws.

In the last decade, the FMC has had to make no less than five press statements all in condemnation of the abominable practice of homosexuality and its various forms. Other faith-based and civil society organizations have equally done the same over the period, anytime homosexuality reared its head.



In President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s first term alone, the FMC as an umbrella body of Muslim organisations in Ghana had the occasion of making two Press Statements against homosexuality: the first one was made on the 5th December 2017, following the infamous “it is something bound to happen” pronouncement by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo in response to a question by a journalist during an interview on the Doha-based international news network, Aljazeera.

The second and last statement was issued on the 12th October 2019 and carried on page 10 of the Ghanaian Times of Monday, 14th October 2019. That followed the controversy generated by subtle attempts by the then Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, to introduce the satanic Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE) subject at the basic school level in Ghana. That attempt came on the heels of that despicable pronouncement of His Excellency the President to the international community in the said Aljazeera interview.