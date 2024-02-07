Intensify your digitalization efforts – Benito Owusu-Bio urges OASL

Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry has advocated a strategic shift in the modus operandi of the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands, charging them to embark on a path towards the complete digitalization of their activities.

In a speech delivered at the 2024 Annual Conference of the OASL on Tuesday, February 6th 2024, Benito Owusu-Bio maintained the soundness and importance of the OASL embracing the government’s digitalization drive and making digitalization the heart of their activities.



Addressing the management and staff of the OASL on the theme, “Consolidating the Digitalization Agenda for Effective Revenue Mobilization”, the Deputy Minister underlined the essentiality of the fully digital OASL to the government and hoped that the office will take the necessary measures to activate digitalization in its operations.



“I would like to encourage you to take the digitalization agenda seriously as an office as it forms a part of the national digitalization agenda. Your theme for 2024, has been carefully selected to reflect this agenda. I want to urge you all to put your shoulders to the wheels to ensure that much is achieved in line with this,” he said.



He also underscored some noteworthy strides made by the OASL through the support of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



While taking stock of the achievements, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio outlined some projects and policies of the OASL which will have the full backing of the ministry to ensure their completion and success.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on your performance as an Office over the years, especially last year, where you exceeded your revenue target by 5%. This goes to show that all the strategies put in place by management is yielding good results.



”Again, by way of expansion of operational areas, the office in 2023, has upgraded the Upper East into a fully-fledged Region as well as opened 9 District Offices and 2 Collection Points. I know and believe that these strides will help improve your interactions with your stakeholders and rake in the necessary revenue for beneficiary stakeholders,” he said.



Madam Maame Ama Edumadze-Acquah, Administrator of OASL noted that the conference will enable her outfit assess past events, glean lessons and improve its works.



In 2023, a target of GHC 142,229,889.90 was set at the of the year, the institution mobilized an amount of GHC150,573,709.59 from all sources thereby exceeding its target by 5.87%.



She announced that the Upper East District office has been upgraded into a fully-fledged regional office which brings the total number of regional offices to 10.

She further stated that GIZ has handed over the OASL RevAPP to the Office and the onus now lies to ensure the full operation and digitalization of the office.



The conference by the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands which was held in Winneba, Central Region is a yearly activity which seeks to review the previous year and strategize for the year ahead within the first quarter of the year.



Another key importance of the conference is the platform it provides for bonding among staff and revivification of energy and commitment.



