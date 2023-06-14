Inter-faith groups urged to work towards peaceful co-existence

Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council

Source: GNA

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has called on inter-faith groups to work towards ensuring peace and harmonious co-existence.

He said mutual respect between faith-based organisations should be exhibited by leaders who must adhere to what true religion was about.



Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church was speaking at the launch of the 2023 Prayer Festival of the church at Achimota in Accra on Tuesday.



The festival which begins on Monday, June 26, and ends on July 2, is aimed at building the capacity of participants and praying for peace and economic sustainability for the country.



Rt Rev. Dr. Kisseih urged the youth to eschew laziness and drug abuse and rather embrace hard work and truthfulness while focusing on what could earn them a better living for themselves and their families.

He also encouraged Ghanaians to ensure good sanitation within their communities to reduce the incidence of diseases and charged Ghanaians to embrace practices aimed at addressing climate change.



He commended the government and its agencies for spearheading efforts to protect the environment through the Green Ghana Initiative and said trees and for that matter forests were critical components of the ecosystems that provided mechanisms for removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.



Tree planting should become part of the civic responsibility and should be seen as part of our everyday life’, he added.