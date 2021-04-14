Intercede incessantly for the nation - Minister implores Muslims

Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu-Banahene

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, on Wednesday implored Muslims to intercede for the nation as they begin the annual Ramadan prayers.

She said they should also remember President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in their prayers as he required divine health, strength, and long life to be able to achieve his vision for the nation.



The Regional Minister said though the Government had achieved a lot in facilitating rapid socio-economic growth, the President needed exceptional grace and strength to do more for the nation.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Madam Owusu-Banahene said the fight against COVID-19 had had a huge impact on the economy but the government was on course to making life better for the ordinary Ghanaian.

He said Islam remained a peaceful religion and advised the Muslim youth to be disciplined and tolerant while they waited in God’s presence during Ramadan.



“This is the surest way God would hear and answer our prayers for the nation and our President," she said, adding; "Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you may learn to exhibit self-restraint.''



"As we all journey through this holy month of Ramadan, I seize the opportunity, on behalf of the government and everybody, to congratulate Muslims and pray God gives them the required strength and ability to go through the fast success in the supreme interest of mother Ghana," Mad Owusu-Banahene said.