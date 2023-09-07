Interdiction of police officers in right order but next moves will determine future of police service - Anthony Acquaye

The faces of the three police officers who have been interdicted

A security policy expert, Anthony Acquaye, has described the interdiction of the three senior officers in the leaked audio to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) as a move in the right direction.

The expert added that while this is commendable, it could have come earlier.



In a statement shared with GhanaWeb, Anthony Acquaye said that while there is an ongoing parliamentary investigation into the matter, the Ghana Police Service is also not stopped from using its internal administrative procedures to remedy the situation.



“The interdiction of COP George Alex Mensah, including superintendent George Asare and Emmanuel Gyebi was long overdue. This internal action by the Ghana Police Service should have been the first point of action to have carried out immediately by the Ghana Police Service as soon as the tape was leaked. Nevertheless, the strategic move by the institution to allow the officers involved in the leaked tape to first appear before the parliamentary committee to inform its decision of interdicting them is in the right order.



“Even though parliamentary committee has not completed its investigation, and just like the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) carried out its internal investigation, nothing stop the Police Service from using its internal administrative mechanism to explore different solutions to the problem at hand, and to the larger extent ensure law and order as mandated by the 1992 constitution, supported by Act 1970 (Act 350) and its institutional regulation 2012 C.I 76,” he stated.



Anthony Acquaye, who works at the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy, stressed that how the police service handles the issues from this point is what will determine its future.

Once this three officers have been interdicted the next action is to referee them to service enquiry and if found guilty of the grounds on which they were interdicted, punishment or the necessary disciplinary actions can be carried out against them.



As to whether the officers interdicted appear in any of the disciplinary authorities in the Police Service Regulation C.I.76, being it, the President, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) or the Central Disciplinary Board is a serious matter of concern, since in the case of IGP's authority must be seen as conflict of interest, as his name had been mentioned, allegedly as the custodian of the original tape. Again, in the case of the Central Disciplinary Board under the authority of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, which on record Ghana Police Service do not have.



The whole conflict must seem to be complicated and destructive or negative to the image of the Ghana Police Service but, in my expert viewpoint, the destructive or constructive determination of this emerged conflict will importantly depend on how it is being handled.



Anthony Acquaye (MA in Security, KAIPTC)

Security Policy Expert, at the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy



