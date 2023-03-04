Interesting scenes from the wedding of Ghana’s Deputy Attorney General

Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Deputy Attorney-General and her husband

Ghana’s Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, has tied the knot in a colourful wedding ceremony.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, she was adorned in a beautiful Kente outfit together with her husband.



The couple who was surrounded by friends and family were dancing to traditional music ‘adowa’ whiles happily dancing their day away.



However, the identity of her husband has not been revealed.



Diana Asonaba Dapaah is a lawyer and a lecturer in Law at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



She obtained her Law Degree (LL.B.) in 2008 from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where she graduated with first-class honours.

Diana Dapaah undertook her Barrister-at-Law Professional Law Course from the Ghana School of Law and a Master’s Degree (LL.M.) (cum laude) in International Law and Justice from Fordham University School of Law, New York.



Diana is a World Bank-certified trainer in corporate governance, human rights and ADR and has trained lawyers and judges in Ghana, Sierra Leone and Liberia.



Her areas of research include ADR, corporate law and governance and human rights. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.



She has also worked at Sam Okudzeto and Associates.





