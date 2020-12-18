‘Interference’ of NADMO during firefight affects us – GNFS Commander

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has expressed worry over what they claim as continuous interference of personnel from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) during fire outbreaks, saying the two institutions normally clash in the line of duty.

A spokesperson for the Ashanti Regional Fire Command, DOIII Desmond Ackah, complained a trend of influx of NADMO officials at various fire scenes seriously delay the firefight.



Mr. Ackah cited examples of scenes where NADMO personnel take over the official duties of fire officers, who are mandated and trained fire-fighting and secure accident victims from various emergency situations.



During a round-table discussion with police, fire and road safety personnel on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma DO III Desmond Ackah told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “there is a trend the Fire Command has observed and needs to be addressed because it seriously affects our line of duty”.

The Spokesperson for the Regional Fire Command lamented that “whenever there’s a fire incident, you will see NADMO crisscrossing and influxing the scenes with phones taking videos and running commentaries. This I believe really prevents us from taking full command of emergency scenes”.



He further admonished that “NADMO is supposed to organize and equip all concerned agencies that fight fire and attend to emergency cases but it is not their mandate to interfere us during fire incidents”.