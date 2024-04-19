Interior Ministry imposes curfew on Sampa township amid chieftaincy crisis

Henry Quartey

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Interior, on the advice of the Bono Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has imposed a curfew on Sampa Township, a Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire border town in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region, effective Thursday, April 18, 2024.

A statement issued and signed by Henry Quartey, the Sector Minister, said the 1600 hours to 0700 hours curfew has been imposed following some chieftaincy disputes in the area.



The government, therefore, urged chiefs, opinion leaders, youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their grievances into ensuring peace in the area.

It said there was also a total ban on all persons in Sampa township from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon, warning that any person found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.