International Association of World Peace Advocates unveils nominees for the 2023 Africa Peace Advocate Awards

A nominee of the 2023 Africa Peace Advocate Award

Source: IAWPA

The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), which organizes the Africa Peace Advocate Awards (APAA), has announced the nominees for this year's ceremony.

The Africa Peace Advocate Award is a prestigious honor that celebrates individuals or organizations who have significantly contributed to advancing peace and harmony throughout the African continent.



This year's event is scheduled for September 21, 2023, at the Pottersville Church Conference Hall in East Legon Hills, Santoe, Accra.



The auspicious ceremony will gather a confluence of distinguished personalities, politicians, philanthropists, and peace advocates from across the world.



It is expected to be graced by Ambassador Per Stephan, the World Peace President from Denmark; Ambassador Emmanuel Nweke, the International Peace Spokesman, Sammy David from Liberia and Ambassador Livingstone Banjagala from Uganda, among other influential figures from global and African peace-keeping organizations, United Nations delegates, and diplomats.



The Africa Peace Advocate Awards 2023, which is being organized on the theme “Action for Africa Peace,” promises to be a memorable occasion ripe with opportunities for connection, dialogue, learning, and inspiration. Attendees can expect enlightening discussions about peace and valuable networking opportunities.



There would be 30 awards targeting 30 deserving awardees who would be honored for their remarkable commitments to championing peace initiatives within the African continent.



According to IAWPA's executive board, the selection process took into account recommendations, thorough background checks, social impact, advocacy, and the promotion of peace.



"The carefully chosen uncategorized list includes Ghanaians from various sectors of the nation, including humanitarian organizations, non-profits, NGOs, international peace initiatives, UN SDGs advocates, businesses, religious organizations, individuals, politicians, media personalities, and public figures, who are promoting peace and championing Africa's development"

Through their varied platforms, jobs, and professions, these peace activists and philanthropists are "reshaping history, bridging inequality gaps, developing leaders, and establishing new paths for wealth creation," according to the organizer.



Below is the list of the nominees:



Rev. Dr. Joy Owusu - Dean of Covenant Christian Leadership University College, CEO Bolga Waakye, Smile Divilla Ltd.



Bright Okoh - CEO of Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic



Lady Rev. Mrs. Martha Frimpong Boateng - CEO of Martha Frimpong Boateng Foundation



Piesie Esther- Gospel Artist



Chester Bonnako - CEO, Grace Homeopathy Clinic



Harriet Nartey- Broadcast Journalist (Diplomatic Affairs TV Show)

Edna Bruce Cudjoe - Edna Bruce Cudjoe Foundation



Regina Asamoah - Children and Gender Advocate (CEO of Missing Children Ghana)



Apostle Abraham Lamptey -General Overseer, Believers House of Worship Ministries



Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei - National Women's Organizer (NDC)



Fiifi Pratt- Broadcast Journalist



Gilbert Aggrey Abeiku - CEO Kaya Tours/Broadcast Journalist



Nana Ama Anima Tutuwaa I- Naa Tutuwaa Foundation



Nana Enyinfua III - CEO, Enakare Foundation

Theresa Tawiah Anang - Head of Women's Empowerment at Riverside Foundation



Rev. Dr. Victor Anang - CEO, Crystal Logistics, and General Merchant



Pamela Agyapomaa Anokye- Pamcos Foundation



May Adaeze Chinda- CEO, Save The Child and Widow Foundation



Emmaline Dartey- CEO, ICS Africa



Rev. Dr. Nelly Deladem - Prestige Women's Network



Yvonne Nana Antonio- Fidelity Bank, PLC



Captain Nii Kojo Nseni Mankattah- President Gadangme Council of Asafoatsemii and Asafoanyemii

Cecilia Agyeiwaa- Broadcast Journalist



Anokyewaaba Serwaa- Broadcast Journalist (CEO, Anoba Foundation)



Valentina Ofori Afriyie- Broadcast Journalist



Philip Dankwah- CEO, St. Philip Enterprise



David Osei- CEO, Silicone Properties Accra



Nana Okogyeaman Oprepeh X - Chief of Abura Tetsi Odzikro



Rita Esionam Garglo- No Limits Charity Organization



Joseph Kobla Wemakor - CEO, Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG)