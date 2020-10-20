International Chefs Day Celebration

Some chefs in a group photo

Today Tuesday 20 October is International Chefs Day. This is a day set aside to celebrate the noble profession and opportunity to transfer knowledge to the younger generation.

The World Chefs together with its local affiliation, Professional Chefs, have over the years celebrated this day with a commitment of transferring their knowledge and culinary skills to younger generation with sense of pride.



This year, the celebration under the theme, “HEALTHY FOOD FOR THE FUTURE”, will see chefs empowering youth in their communities with the skills to make healthy food, while creating employment opportunities.



Myjann Hospitality and Culinary School will celebrate the day with school going pupils in Adenta Municipality.



The organisation will take school kids through good eating habits, basic healthy cooking, preparation of pancake, cookies and 'Sobolo' drink production.



Myjann will also take the chance to demonstrate to children effective hand washing practice as a response to addressing COVID-19 in Ghana.

Happy International Chefs Day to all chefs in Ghana and the world.



Long live Chefs Association of Ghana (CAG)



Long live MHCS



Long live Ghana.



Long Live Chefs Chefs, Ayekooooooooooooooooooooo!