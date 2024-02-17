International Childhood Cancer Day: 8 out of 10 children can survive cancer when detected early - Dr Ernestina Schandorf

International Childhood Cancer Day is marked on February 15 everyday

A Paediatric Oncologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital children cancer unit, Dr Ernestina Schandorf says only 8 out of 10 children can survive cancer with early diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Schandorf explained that symptoms of cancers are non-specific and could present itself as any other disease as such advised the public to seek early care and not self-medicate.



She advised parents to also look out for early signs in their children and seek medical help for any prolonged symptoms they might have.



Speaking to Peace FM News at a blood donation exercise by Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana at the basic sciences lecture hall of UGMS, Korle Bu teaching hospital, she said this day is celebrated for a concerted effort to increase the awareness drive to ensure that parents are able to monitor and look out for the early warning signs to help in treating the cases and keep the cost down.

The day is celebrated on 15th of February to highlight the vital role of parents, as well as family doctors and paediatricians, in the early detection of childhood cancers.



The event was organized by Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana in collaboration with blood bank, university of Ghana Medical School (UGMS), allied sciences and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Fund raising coordinator for Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana, Mrs. Portia Agyemang expressed gratitude to donors and volunteers in helping to organize the program and assured them of a yearly program to help support childhood cancer patients.