International Community urged to support Ghana’s 1000 Wheelchair Campaign

The wheelchair is one of the most commonly used assistive devices

The Ghanaian and international community have been called upon to make it a priority to support the 1000 Wheelchairs and Walking Aids campaign launched by the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation (HDMF).

“I am making this campaign a call to action to give us all, the Ghanaian and international community, the opportunity to make a difference and change our attitudes towards the physically challenged,” Rev Father Andrew Campbell, chairman, Lepers Aid Ghana said.



Father Campbell, who is also the Parish Priest of Christ the King Church, Cantonments, Accra, was speaking during the campaign launch to raise, at least, 1000 wheelchairs and walking aids, for PWDs in each of Ghana’s 16 administrative regions.



He said the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation has started the ball rolling by demonstrating through the campaign initiative, which required the collective determination and commitment to make change happen for the physically challenged.



In a statement read on his behalf, Mr Edward Adeniyi Ojualape, UNFPA Country Representative to Ghana, said the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already gains it was refreshing Ghana’s disability inclusive efforts have gained significant momentum in recent years.

Through advocacy efforts of partners, the country is beginning to seek a paradigm shift towards meeting the needs of all to ensure inclusiveness in development.



"Today, the misconception, the discrimination about PWDs have not been fully eliminated but have been reduced through advocacy efforts of partners,” he said.



The HDMF is a gender/disability based organization working towards a socio-economic transformation and empowerment of PWDs, vulnerable groups, women, and children.



The HDMF with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) launched the “1000 Wheelchairs and Walking Aids – fit for life” campaign to mobilise, at least, 16,000 wheelchairs and walking aids for users.