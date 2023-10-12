International Day of the Girl Child: Leap Sikapa empowers girls in Obuasi

Participants of the training

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

LEAP Sikapa for Girls, an initiative of the LEAP school, has held an exhibition show for more than 50 girls who were equipped with skills training in and around

Obuasi.



The program which hosted participants from more than 20 community schools in



the Obuasi area, took place on October 11, 2023, as part of activities to mark this year's International Day of the Girl Child.



The International Day of the Girl (IDG) observed annually on October 11 is a



global platform to advocate for the full spectrum of girls’ rights. The theme for this year's celebration is "Digital Generation, Our Generation.”



The event held at the premises of the Leap School attracted opinion leaders,



officials of the Ghana Education Service, Nananom School children and teachers

from selected schools in attendance.



Beneficiaries of the Leap Sikapa for Girls who were taken through training on



responsible mining services, IT coding, metal works, carpentry and masonry, food



and beverages as well as a fashion show using a combination of Sikapa products



in fashion and beauty -soaps, beads, hair, and facials, seized the opportunity to exhibit their products.



According to the Director of LEAP School, Aboagye Ohene Adu who paid glowing



tribute to his late wife and founder of LEAP Sikapa for Girls Nana Akua Ohene Adu for her passion and dedication to empowering girls in Obuasi and the surrounding communities said the program focuses on empowering girls economically through the provision of free technical and vocational training to prepare them for the job market.

He assured them that as somebody who shares in the vision of his late wife, he will do whatever it takes to support Leap Sikapa for Girls.



"In a bid to preserve her legacy and honour her memory, a special award, the



‘Nana Ohene Adu Award’ will be instituted to motivate girls to enable girls to fully participate in the Leap Sikapa training programs. The modalities for the selection of the deserving participants and the nature of the awards are being worked out and will be communicated at the appropriate time", he said.



Suleyman David, Deputy Director of Education who represented the Municipal



Director of Education said the education directorate hoped to record zero cases of teenage pregnancy during BECE.



He said the education directorate prioritizes Girl Child education and hence has put in place measures where pregnant girls will not drop out of school but will sit and write their BECE.



"This and many things have been lined up by GES to improve girl child education", he said.

Cecilia Salifu, the Assistant Director in charge of Girl Child education eulogised the Leap Sikapa for girls for the impact it has made on the girl child.



She said the program has succeeded in empowering girls in and around Obuasi to



be economically independent while contributing to preventing teenage



pregnancy.



Rolla Asiedu of the Ghana Geological Survey who represented women in mining



said she leveraged the program to motivate the girls to take an interest in Science Technology Mathematics and Engineering (STEM) education.



She said women have now taken over key positions in the mining industry, a field

that was hitherto deemed as a preserve of men.



The LEAP Sikapa for Girls targets girls between 12 and 22 years in and around



Obuasi who are deprived of alternative livelihood projects as sources of survival.



This goes a long way to protect these vulnerable girls from threats of negative



socio-economic and illegal mining activities.