International Federation of Red Cross pledges technical support for members

Logo of International Federation of Red Cross

The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) will provide guidance and technical support, especially in resource mobilisation to members to deliver on their mandate.

Mr Abel Augustinio, IFRC Delegate to Ghana, said the Red Cross played crucial roles in advancing the socio-economic development of countries across the globe, especially in times of disaster and disease outbreaks.



He said transparency and accountability were crucial in the work of every public institution and urged the GRCS to be transparent and accountable in its activities.



Mr Augustinio, who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a Council meeting of the GRCS in Ho, implored the GRCS to have regular engagement with stakeholders and the media on its activities to make it more visible to attract support.



He commended the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) for continuously addressing pertinent challenges of the vulnerable in society despite inadequate financial resources.



Mr Augustinio lauded the GRCS for redefining its vision to commensurate with its 2021/2025 strategic plan.

He also extolled the GRCS for the organizations in the regions and 60,000 volunteers across the country and described it as a huge achievement.



He called on the citizens to support the GRCS to continue with its mandate.



Mr Augustinio described the five-year strategic plan of the GRCS as appropriate in dealing with emerging issues.



Mr Kwame Gyimah-Akwafo, President of the GRCS, said the meeting was to bring the Council up to speed on activities being executed regarding the implementation of the 2016/2020 strategic plan of the Society.



He said it was also to take stock of the shortfalls of the period under review, look at the gaps in terms of resource mobilisation and to see how best to address the challenges when carrying out the 2021/2025 strategic plan.

Mr Gyimah-Akwafo said though the outbreak of the coronavirus had some serious toll on the implementation of the GRCS's 2016/2020 strategic plan, a significant number of its objectives were achieved.



He said the 2021/2025 strategic plan would focus on key priority areas, including communication and visibility, resource mobilisation, risks management and systems strengthening, institutional development, human resource capacity development, branches and implementing structures development.



Mr Gyimah-Akwafo said the GRCS as a member of the IFRC would continue to develop and implement plans that would help alleviate the plight of the people, especially the vulnerable and appealed for support from all.



He said the GRCS carried out several interventions aimed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, including distribution of personal protective equipment and community engagement to educate the people on the need to comply with the safety protocols.