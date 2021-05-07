International Firefighters Day marked in Upper East Region

Fire Service officers - File photo

The Upper East Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has commemorated the 2021 International Firefighters Day with a call on personnel to serve with integrity and dedication.

The day, which was marked with personnel of the service in the region wearing blue with red ribbon and badge decoration to signify water over fire had the siren blown for about a minute and the personnel demonstrating their firefighting skills.



The GNFS flag was also hoisted.



The annual event was instituted on May 4, 1999 after five Australian firefighters were killed during the fighting of wild fire and since then, May 4, which also falls on Saint Florian’s Day, each year has been set aside to celebrate the efforts and contributions of firefighters globally.



Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Mr Jerry Harding-Bruce, the Regional Commander of the GNFS, noted that International Firefighters Day was an important event in the lives of every firefighter as it recognized the sacrifices they made in their line of duty.

He said the day was also significant as it afforded the service and members of the public the opportunity to remember personnel who lost their lives while fighting fires.



The Regional Commander explained that firefighting was crucial to the safety of people and property, however, it involved a lot of risks and the efforts of fire Officers needed to be recognized and celebrated.



He said mostly, Firefighters got exposed to toxic and hazardous substances and radiations, killed or injured by collapsed buildings among others.



ACFO Harding-Bruce, therefore, called on the personnel to serve with utmost integrity and commitment to ensure that fire cases in the region were reduced and lives and property protected.