International Women’s Day: Mahama salutes women

Former President John Dramani Mahama

On the occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD), former President John Dramani Mahama, has hailed women of the nation for their numerous accomplishments.

In message, Mr Mahama said: “Our very survival as a society depends on an empowered woman – one who knows her strength, contributes to our socio-economic development, nurtures and shapes the destinies of the younger generation, and gives herself in selfless service to humanity.”

“Let us together achieve an equal future in a COVID-19 world, just as the theme for #IWD2021 reflects, #ChooseToChallenge.