International Youth Day: 'Youth are ambassadors of progress' - Armah Kofi-Buah

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah with his supporters

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ellembelle constituency of the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has described youth as the ambassadors of progress.

In a statement issued by the MP, he said that the youth are the torchbearers illuminating a path toward a brighter tomorrow for Ghana, adding that the government should provide them with countless opportunities, and empower them to unlock their true potential.



International Youth Day is an annual event that is celebrated on August 12. The occasion is intended to raise awareness and drive action on a range of issues affecting youth globally.



The day offers a platform for governments, organizations, and individuals to collaborate and deliberate on strategies for empowering youth, enhancing their access to education and healthcare, encouraging their involvement in decision-making processes, and tackling challenges like unemployment, poverty, and inequality that often impact young individuals disproportionately.



Every year, International Youth Day centers around a particular theme that addresses crucial challenges encountered by young people.

The theme for this year’s International Youth Day is "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World".



Read Armah Kofi-Buah's full statement below:



International Youth Day



International Youth Day is a significant global day that recognises the boundless energy, unrivaled creativity, and limitless potential of young people across the globe.



Ghana is blessed with a vibrant and dynamic young population, overflowing with immense potential and untapped talents, brimming with exuberance.



From groundbreaking innovations to entrepreneurial ventures, it behooves us in positions of power to provide them with countless opportunities, empowering them to unlock their true potential.

Dear young people, you are the architects of change, the ambassadors of progress, and the torchbearers illuminating a path toward a brighter tomorrow for our beloved nation. Embrace your unique abilities, harness your creative spirit, and persevere in your pursuit of excellence.



Through our collective efforts, we can create the Ghana we all want-A country where every young person has equal opportunity.



You are the future! The future is youth!



Happy International Youth Day