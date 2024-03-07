International authors celebrate Ghana’s 67th Independence Day in Nigeria

A group picture of the authors and teachers of the school

Source: Rebecca Abafum

On March 6, four international authors, including a Ghanaian and three Nigerians, visited the Amao College to celebrate Ghana’s 67th independence with the students and teachers.

The authors were Prof. Mbaiver Nyintse, Hembadoon Babatunde, Abundance Amamchukwu (all from Nigeria), and Rebecca Abafum (Ghana).



This was during their stay at the Ebedi International Writers Residence, where, as part of their nomination requirements, they were to interact with and groom students from some selected schools in Nigeria.



The four authors decided to use the opportunity to share a brief narration on Ghana’s road to independence, share a Ghanaian folktale, and teach the students of Amao College a Ghanaian song, which was received with so much indulgence and active participation by both students and teachers.



The Ghanaian author, who also doubles as the National Deputy Organising Secretary of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), asked after a Ghanaian folktale narration whether there were similar stories in the various Nigerian ethnic groups, to which a couple of students responded in the affirmative.

She then went on to explain that this showed how similar people are, especially from Africa, and why there is a need for peaceful coexistence and unity.



The program was crowned with the singing and recitation of the Ghanaian anthem and pledge, respectively, as the audience paid homage to Ghana’s patriots who initiated the journey to freedom.



The authors urged the students to inculcate the habit of reading so they could achieve their dreams.