Crime & Punishment

Internet cafe operator arrested for engaging in fraudulent activities

File photo - The suspect had been using the N&MC to undertake criminal activities

An internet cafe operator, Desmond Narh Tetteh, has been arrested for allegedly using the logo of the Nursing and Midwifery Council Ghana (N&MC) to undertake criminal activities.

According to the N&MC, Tetteh was “arrested on suspicion of fraudulently using the logo of the Council to brand his internet cafe as an accredited facility to defraud nurse assistants who are seeking employment with the Ministry of Health.”



The arrest followed a tip off given by the Registrar of the Council, Mr Felix Nyante that the suspect, Tetteh, had used the Council’s logo and photos of some nurse assistants to design a flyer and circulating it on social media.



In a statement signed and issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Council, a collaboration between the Council and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service led to the arrest of Tetteh last Thursday at Odumase in the Eastern Region.



The statement said, “he was in possession of some certificates of registration issued by the Council suspected to belong to some nurse assistants” and a list of more than 100 names and index numbers, which he asserted were for nurse assistants who sought for his help to register on the Ministry’s portal.

It said Tetteh allegedly charged GH?20 for each registration done on behalf of his client.



The statement said victims of Tetteh patronised his internet cafe with the conviction that, it was accredited by the N&MC because of the Council’s logo on his E-flyers.



Items retrieved from suspect Tetteh included a desktop computer, laptop, signed certificates of registration issued by the N&MC, and a list containing names and index numbers.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.