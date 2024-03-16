Internet challenge: NDC raises concerns about integrity of December 7 polls

The NDC’s Director of Election and ICT Dr. Edward Omane Boamah

Following a significant disruption in data services, which some suspect may be due to a cyberattack, concerns have been raised regarding the integrity of the upcoming December 7, 2024 elections.

The Director of Elections and ICT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edaward Omane Boamah, posted in a Facebook post on Friday, March 15, 2024, in reaction to the internet challenges that hit the operators of data services in the country.



The National Communications Authority (NCA) said in a statement on Thursday, March 14, 2024, that it regrettably informed the general public that multiple undersea cable disruptions have affected mobile and fixed data services nationwide.



The disruptions affecting multiple undersea cables responsible for carrying international traffic have occurred in Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, with some disruptions in Portugal



He said, however, that officials have urged the public not to panic.



But the disruption, he maintained, has prompted calls for a focus on recruiting quality human resources for election-related activities.

According to him, this emphasis on human resource mobilization and training aims to ensure smooth processes before, during, and after voting.



Addressing the situation, Dr. Omane Boamah emphasized the importance of concentrating on aspects within individual control rather than relying solely on IT solutions for electoral challenges.



He said the reassurance from the National Communications Authority that efforts are being made to address the disruption effectively may be cosmetic.



Furthermore, he called for transparency from the government and relevant stakeholders regarding the cause of the disruption.