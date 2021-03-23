Intervene because this is against your Free SHS – 1st year dreadlocked Achimota student to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

An embattled first-year student denied admission at Achimota School in Accra says he is disappointed in the school system for not admitting Ghanaian students with dreadlocks despite accepting foreigners with long hairs and dreadlocks.

Tyrone Iras Marhguy, 17, was placed at Achimota School by the computer school selection and placement system (CSSPS) but after going through all the admission process, the headmistress declined to offer him admission on the basis that the school laws frown upon his hairstyle.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, March 23, Master Tyrone Marhguy expressed disappointment in how his situation has been dealt with.



“At least I saw more than one foreign student on campus with long hair, so I don’t understand why management of Achimota School will deny Ghanaian students with long hairs.”



Tyrone Iras Marhguy has been in the news over denial of admission to Achimota School because of his dreadlocks, something he has grown since infancy and throughout his elementary education at Omega Schools in Accra.



His father, Tereon, who has been in a back-and-forth engagement with school authorities over his son’s admission, told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “my son is very brilliant and smart”.



“During his JHS days he won the best student ever and was even elected as the boy’s prefect and graduated with aggregate 6 so why will the school deny my son admission just because of his hairstyle rather than consider his brain?” he quizzed.

He maintained that once the CSSPS has placed his son at Achimota School, which is his first choice, he will ensure his son gets admission.



Tyrone, who has been the center of attraction in this whole admission brouhaha, added that he is not only disappointed but also confused because he is not even aware the kind of stigma he will be faced with when the school finally admits him.



He further appealed to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his swift intervention in his situation because as he explained that “the president always say that no child must be denied school especially Free Senior High School on any grounds, and this is a clear case study for the president to walk his talk”.



His father later disclosed that his son with two other siblings are triplets, two girls and a boy.



