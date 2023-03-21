Intervene in rising tension between Akyem Abuakwa, Kotoku – Adoagyiri Youth to Akufo-Addo

The impasse has led to an injunction on the celebration of the Odwira Festival

Some Concerned Youth of Adoagyiri have called on President Akufo-Addo, the National Peace Council, the Inspector General of Police, and other stakeholders in charge of maintaining peace in the country to swiftly intervene in the escalating tension between Akyem Abuakwa and Akyem Kotoku traditional councils over traditional ownership of Adoagyiri township and attempt to enstool a parallel chief.

Addressing the media on Monday, March 20, 2023, the concerned youth of Adoagyiri stated that “we would like to call on the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, The Inspector General of Police, Ministry of National security, National Investigations Bureau, Eastern Regional Minister, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, National House of Chiefs and the Peace Council to intervene as a matter of urgency to maintain sanity in Kotoku Adoagyiri and its environs since we cherish the relative peace that we are enjoying”.



The impasse between the two traditional councils has led to an injunction on the celebration of the Odwira Festival planned to be organized by Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II, Chief of Adoagyiri, on behalf of the Kotoku Traditional Council.



Subsequently, on February 23, 2023, three persons – Obrempong Gyamfi Saforo, Obrempong Sintim Poku and Nana Kwasi Tweretwie—purporting to represent the Kotoku council wrote a letter demanding Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin to desist from interfering in the chieftaincy matters in Adoagyiri since it is not under his traditional jurisdiction.



Akyem Abuakwa traditional council, in a press conference held at Kyebi Monday, March 13, 2023, addressed by the State Secretary, Dan M. Ofori Atta however, said, Adoagyiri has since historical time been part of Akyem Abuakwa and falls directly under the Apapam stool which is an integral part of the Amantuomiensa Group of the Akyem Abuakwa state,” records indicate that all substantive Adoagyiri chiefs have been part of the Akyem Abuakwa state council, inclusive in the records are evidence of land transactions”.



Akyem Abuakwa traditional council, therefore, said it does not recognize the current chief enstooled by Akyem Kotoku at Adoagyiri; therefore will install a new chief soon.



The concerned youth of Adoagyiri led by convener Barima Nana Arkoh-Frempong Oware, however, discredited this claim stating that Adoagyiri has since historical time been part of Akyem Kotoku and falls directly under the Gyase Division “and holds the title as Ankobeahene of Akyem Kotaku traditional council from the first chief Nana Dompreh Mpesempese to date.

Available records indicate that all substantive Adoagyiri chiefs have been part of the Akyem Kotoku state, including the records and evidence of Okoanadwo Adu korkoor II as chief of Adoagyiri and Ankoabehene of Akyem Kotoku State with gazette number “No-59” issued on June 18 1955 by the National House of Chiefs”.



“Nana Adu Korkor II was installed chief at Adoagyiri and sent to Akyem Kotoku to pay allegiance to the then acting President of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council Nana Abrokwa Gyampim I (Kontihene of Akyem Kotoku) in 1953 in the absence of the Omanhene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area. Nana Adu Korkoor II and others had some misunderstanding with Nana Frimpong Manso III (Omanhene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area) and he and the others stopped attending regular meetings of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council in 1966 even though he occasionally does attend.



In the 1994 Odwira Festival of the chiefs and people of Akyem Kotoku, in the brochure printed to celebrate the festival, Nana Adu Korkor II was captured. When he died in 2007, the family printed clothes to mourn his demise and printed on the cloth were the inscriptions “Ankobeahene of Akyem Kotoku”.



The youth maintained that the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs on the February 2 2022 with suit number- JC/ERHC/AP1/2008 gave legitimacy and confirmed Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II as Chief of Adoagyiri and Ankobeahene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council, therefore questioned the bases on which Akyem Abuakwa traditional council described him as illegitimate chief hence planning to enstool a new Chief.



“We would like to state emphatically that, Akyem Kotaku Traditional Council and Adoagyiri will not allow any installation of any new Chief in Adoagyiri by Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, and any attempt by any chief to hide behind any state institution to commit this injustice will be resisted by the people and the consequences thereof will not be pleasant for all”.